Watch live: Fans gather at Anfield to mourn Diogo Jota after Liverpool footballer’s death
Watch a live from Anfield in Liverpool as fans gather to mourn and pay tribute to footballer Diogo Jota, who was killed alongside his brother in a car crash in Spain on Thursday (3 July).
Mourners have travelled to the stadium to pay their respects to the Liverpool FC forward, who had been driving with his brother Andre Silva when their vehicle veered off the road and burst into flames.
The brothers were found dead following the collision on the A-52 in Palacios de Sanabria near the city of Zamora at 12.40am.
Fans can be seen outside of the stadium, as flowers, shirts and scarves have been left on the ground. The flag bearing the Liverpool club crest has also been flying at half-mast.
Angela Rayner earlier visited the stadium, laying flowers outside before telling reporters that she “can’t imagine” what his family are going through.
His devastating death comes just two weeks after the footballer married his long-term girlfriend Rute Cardoso in Porto. The pair have three children together.
Liverpool FC said in a statement that they are “devastated by the tragic passing”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments