Game on: Why watching sport on television is about to shift forever
For youngsters, waiting until Saturday evening to watch Premier League action is already old hat. Now with a new US team of streaming giants combining their talents, Chris Blackhurst looks at how life for the armchair sports fan is about to change forever
My 18-year-old son, Archie, wants – and gets – his sport from everywhere. He has no regard for the particular programme, the presenters – although he does quite like Gary Neville. Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, Danny Murphy on the other hand, talk sense, but they’re speaking to his dad, not to him.
I do have time for them because I remember them in their football-playing pomp. BBC1’s Match of the Day as a show, Archie can take or leave. It’s the action he’s after.
If it’s a big match he might watch it live, if not he will catch the highlights well before they appear on the plodding BBC. Clips on social media, YouTube, dodgy foreign streaming services – you name it, he will have found a way.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies