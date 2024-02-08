Game on: Why watching sport on television is about to shift forever

My 18-year-old son, Archie, wants – and gets – his sport from everywhere. He has no regard for the particular programme, the presenters – although he does quite like Gary Neville. Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, Danny Murphy on the other hand, talk sense, but they’re speaking to his dad, not to him.

I do have time for them because I remember them in their football-playing pomp. BBC1’s Match of the Day as a show, Archie can take or leave. It’s the action he’s after.

If it’s a big match he might watch it live, if not he will catch the highlights well before they appear on the plodding BBC. Clips on social media, YouTube, dodgy foreign streaming services – you name it, he will have found a way.