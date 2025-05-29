Dispute opens up between Noel Mikaelian and WBC over Badou Jack fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A dispute has opened up between the camps of fighter Noel Mikaelian and the World Boxing Council (WBC).

According to the WBC, a social media group has been created by Thomas Tsatas, a Florida-based trainer and manager who works with Mikaelian. The particular group, says the WBC, has the aim of protesting the machinations around the recent championship fight in Saudi Arabia between Mikaelian and Badou Jack, which occurred on the undercard of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and William Scull.

Catch all the latest boxing action on DAZN

The WBC says that the allegation are both ‘defamatory’ and ‘libelous’. It also said that it had reached out through multiple channels to Tsatas and intimated doubt as to the relationship between Mikaelian and Tsatas.

It said: “Mr. Tsastas’ [sic] statement by setting up his group is, by its plain nature and name, a defamatory and libelous attack against the WBC. Such actions will not be left unattended. The WBC will avail itself of any and all available legal avenues to address Mr. Tsastas’ [sic] actions.”

It added: “In the meantime, it is important to note that the WBC does not handle official matters, including appeals, via media, or social media. There are official channels and protocols in place (including direct, written communications – letters and e-mails to address trainers and managers’ positions regarding the outcome of a bout.”

On Instagram, Tsatas made a litany of complaints around the fight in Saudi Arabia, Don King, and the WBC. A letter posted by Tsatas, which contains multiple spelling mistakes around people and placenames, makes a series of allegation regarding payments, with Tsatas alleging wire fraud.

For his part, Mikaelian has not commented publicly on the tension between Tsatas, the WBC, Don King, or the authorities in Saudi Arabia.

However, he has said he has filed an appeal with the WBC to protest both the decision loss against Badou Jack and for the ordering of an immediate rematch.

Mikaelian told The Ring: “I was robbed and everyone knows it. I am very disappointed about the decision. I didn't get a fair shake. I did everything I could do in my powers during the fight, but I don't have the power over the judges.”

Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

He added: “After the fight, event promoter Frank Warren and Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., among many others, told me I won the fight. It's very frustrating because I thought there would finally be light at the end of this dark tunnel.”

Watch the very best boxing with a DAZN subscription

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more.

An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight. There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month.

A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts.

For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up click here.