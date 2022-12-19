Your legacy will be that we do find a cure for MND – Doddie Weir’s ex-team-mate

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

One of Doddie Weir’s former Scotland team-mates vowed to cement his legacy by completing his push for a cure for motor neurone disease during an emotional memorial service.

John Jeffrey, a trustee of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, hailed the charity fundraiser and campaigner’s “dogged, determined and bloody-minded” drive to force more research into MND, which took his life last month at the age of 52.

Weir fought a six-year battle with the condition but never wavered in his quest to help fellow sufferers. His foundation has raised a 10-figure sum, already committed £8million to research projects and uses much of its £4million annual income to provide support to people living with MND and their families.

About 450 guests attended Melrose Parish Church, which overlooks the Borders town’s rugby club, where Weir won six Scottish titles in the 1990s and earned the first of 61 Scotland caps, when he was a 20-year-old farmer.

Jeffrey explained the background to the formation of Weir’s charity, when the 6ft 6in former forward refused to accept the proceeds of a second testimonial dinner being planned for his benefit.

The Scottish Rugby Union president added: “He was an absolute pest both on the pitch when you played against him, probably more when you played with him, and then more importantly off the pitch.

“The good thing about that nature, it didn’t change, and he has been an absolute pest to all the researchers and scientists trying to find a cure for MND. I don’t think these scientists had ever experienced anything like it.”

Jeffrey revealed Weir had declared at a recent meeting that his foundation colleagues “just bloody knuckle down, double your efforts and find a cure for this bloody disease”.

Addressing his friend, Jeffrey added: “Over the last six years your selfless actions during a prolonged period of extreme adversity have given inspiration and hope to thousands of people worldwide and we will not let you or them down.

“The words ‘legend’ and ‘legacy’ are widely and inappropriately bandied about these days.”

His voice cracking with emotion, Jeffrey finished: “Doddie, you are a legend and your legacy will be that we do find a cure for MND.”

Two other Scotland team-mates also spoke at the service, which was relayed live on the internet and to hundreds of people gathered in the rain at the Greenyards home of Melrose RFC.

Former Melrose player Carl Hogg delivered the eulogy, during which he detailed the mischievous sense of humour of Weir and close friend Gary Armstrong, who won the English Premiership title together at Newcastle in 1998.

“Doddie had an amazing life, it was action-packed, full of fun, lots of adventure and lots of love,” Hogg said.

“It’s been very emotional reading all the tributes and his campaigning for MND. Yet that’s only six years of an incredible life. As we all know, motor neurone disease didn’t define Doddie. It was just the last chapter and challenge he faced.

“He never questioned why, but instead felt the responsibility to make a difference. He considered himself fortunate to have the love and support of his family and friends. He used to say, ‘What about Mrs Smith in the tenement flat who isn’t as lucky as me?’”

Former Scotland captain Rob Wainwright, whose Doddie Aid mass participation events have themselves raised millions of pounds for MND research, talked about their international days.

Wainwright described Weir as being the centre of the fun off the park, detailing a night when his friend walked down the team bus despatching glasses of whisky from two bottles complete with optics from underneath his kilt.

Recalling a get-together with former team-mates two months ago, he added: “My final image is of a body shrunken by his condition but a character undiminished and the sparkle of his smile and warmth still shining out from his eyes.”

Weir’s three sons, Hamish, Angus and Ben, read a poem written by Timmy Douglas and entitled Requiem for Doddie (The Mad Giraffe), a reference to a memorable piece of commentary by Bill McLaren.

Weir’s wife, Kathy, later expressed her gratitude for the reaction to his death.

In a statement, she said: “We would like to thank everyone who has been so incredibly supportive over the last two weeks.

“As a family, we have been overwhelmed by the many messages we have received from all over the world. They have brought great comfort to me and the boys.

“We really appreciate people taking the time to share their own memories of Doddie and let us know we are in their thoughts.”

Among those attending were Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend and predecessors Sir Ian McGeechan and Frank Hadden.

A host of former Scotland players attended including brothers Scott and Gavin Hastings, Kenny Logan, Kelly Brown, Chris Paterson, Armstrong, John Barclay, plus present internationals Jamie Ritchie and Hamish Watson.

Former England internationals included Martin Johnson, Rob Andrew, Austin Healey and Bill Beaumont, the chairman of World Rugby.

Multiple Olympic gold medal-winning cyclist Sir Chris Hoy was also present.

Attendees were asked to wear tartan in tribute to Weir, who helped design his own pattern for his charity. An array of colours were on show with mourners wearing the likes of tartan scarves, shawls, trousers, kilts and suits.