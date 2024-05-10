E1 Series: Race calendar and format for 2024 all-electric powerboating championship

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The E1 Series is a new all-electric powerboating championship – with a host of celebrity owners from the world of sport and music.

Founded by Formula E architect Alejandro Agag, the competition launched in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in February and sees nine teams take to the water in unique ‘racebirds’, which can reach speeds of 57mph and are powered purely by batteries and electric motors.

Among the list of star-studded owners is Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, ex-NFL star Tom Brady, tennis icon Rafael Nadal and world-renowned DJ Steve Aoki.

And ahead of the second race this weekend in Venice, Hollywood actor Will Smith has launched a new team, named after Smith’s global entertainment company Westbrook.

Who are the owners?

Didier Drogba (Team Drogba) – former Chelsea and Ivory Coast footballer

Marc Anthony (Team Miami) – American singer, four-time Grammy winner

Marcelo Claure (Team Brazil) – Bolivian-American entrepreneur and businessman

Rafael Nadal (Team Rafa) – 22-time Grand Slam tennis champion

Sergio Perez (Sergio Perez E1 Team) – Red Bull Formula 1 driver

Steve Aoki (Aoki Racing Team) – World-renowned DJ

Tom Brady (Team Brady) – Seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback

Virat Kohli (Team Blue Rising) – Indian cricket star

Will Smith (Westbrook Racing) – Oscar-winning actor

Will Smith is a new team owner in the all-electric powerboat championship, E1 Series ( E1 Series )

Ex-Chelsea footballer Didier Drogba was present at the first race in Jeddah ( E1 Series )

Tom Brady’s ‘Team Brady’ won the first race in Jeddah in February ( E1 Series )

What is the format?

Each race weekend consists of two days, with the first utilised for testing and practice.

Qualifying then takes place in the form of head-to-head time trials to round off the first day before four quarter-finals and two semi-finals on day two. The final sees four boats race to be crowned the winner.

What is the 2024 schedule?

Race 1 – Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (3 February)

Winner: Team Brady

Race 2 – Venice, Italy (12 May)

Race 3 – Puerto Banus, Spain (2 June)

Race 4 – Geneva, Switzerland (30 June)

Race 5 – Monaco (27 July)

Race 6 – Rotterdam, Netherlands (8 September)

Race 7 – Hong Kong (10 November)