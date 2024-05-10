E1 Series: Race calendar and format for 2024 all-electric powerboating championship
Will Smith, Virat Kohli, Tom Brady, Rafael Nadal and Steve Aoki are among the star-studded owners involved in a new powerboating series – the second race is this weekend in Venice
The E1 Series is a new all-electric powerboating championship – with a host of celebrity owners from the world of sport and music.
Founded by Formula E architect Alejandro Agag, the competition launched in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in February and sees nine teams take to the water in unique ‘racebirds’, which can reach speeds of 57mph and are powered purely by batteries and electric motors.
Among the list of star-studded owners is Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, ex-NFL star Tom Brady, tennis icon Rafael Nadal and world-renowned DJ Steve Aoki.
And ahead of the second race this weekend in Venice, Hollywood actor Will Smith has launched a new team, named after Smith’s global entertainment company Westbrook.
Who are the owners?
Didier Drogba (Team Drogba) – former Chelsea and Ivory Coast footballer
Marc Anthony (Team Miami) – American singer, four-time Grammy winner
Marcelo Claure (Team Brazil) – Bolivian-American entrepreneur and businessman
Rafael Nadal (Team Rafa) – 22-time Grand Slam tennis champion
Sergio Perez (Sergio Perez E1 Team) – Red Bull Formula 1 driver
Steve Aoki (Aoki Racing Team) – World-renowned DJ
Tom Brady (Team Brady) – Seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback
Virat Kohli (Team Blue Rising) – Indian cricket star
Will Smith (Westbrook Racing) – Oscar-winning actor
What is the format?
Each race weekend consists of two days, with the first utilised for testing and practice.
Qualifying then takes place in the form of head-to-head time trials to round off the first day before four quarter-finals and two semi-finals on day two. The final sees four boats race to be crowned the winner.
What is the 2024 schedule?
Race 1 – Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (3 February)
Winner: Team Brady
Race 2 – Venice, Italy (12 May)
Race 3 – Puerto Banus, Spain (2 June)
Race 4 – Geneva, Switzerland (30 June)
Race 5 – Monaco (27 July)
Race 6 – Rotterdam, Netherlands (8 September)
Race 7 – Hong Kong (10 November)
