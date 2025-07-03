Eddie Hearn makes surprise admission over Benn-Eubank announcement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Promoter Eddie Hearn has confessed that he was surprised by the announcement this week of the rematch between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn.

Speaking to The Ring at the launch yesterday of Matchroom’s new branding, Hearn said that while he and everyone involved in the promotion had been taken by surprise due to the quickness of the announcement. The date for the rematch has been set for 20 September in London, although no venue has yet been named.

Hearn said: “It took everyone by surprise, because that’s what Alalshikh does. I didn’t know the announcement was coming. We’re all onboard, we have a contract, and we always knew it was going to be the 20th or 27th once the venue became available. And he wanted the 20th, so he just doubled down. And the next thing, it was announced.”

The promoter, son of the legendary Barry Hearn, also reflected on the controversial rehydration clause that has been carried over from the first fight. That clause stipulates that Eubank must weigh in for the fight at 160lbs or under, while also not weighing more than 170lbs on the night of the bout.

On 26 April, Eubank and Benn fought twelve rounds at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in a fight that saw Eubank win by scores of three scores of 116-112.

Looking both at the first fight between the pair and the upcoming rematch, Hearn said that the rehydration clause the first time around was not as onerous as previously thought. This was despite allegations from Chris Eubank Sr that his son’s medical condition had been ‘touch and go’ after the first fight due to the dehydration.

He said: “[Eubank] was half a pound under with his jacket on and all his clothes. But I think 160lbs was a big problem for him, and I think he’s very tight at middleweight. But he’s made that weight the last five times. That’s a question for him and his team.”

Hearn added: “For Conor, we’re all good. You saw, in the first fight, the physical disadvantage that Conor Benn has in terms of size. So you’re going to see round thirteen, really, of Benn-Eubank I, and that’s exactly how the fight will go. This time, I think we’ll do him.”

