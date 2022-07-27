Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

That would be fantastic – Eddie Jones would love to coach South Sydney Rabbitohs

Jones has a contract with England until the end of the 2023 World Cup.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 27 July 2022 20:39
Eddie Jones has a contract with England until the end of the 2023 World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
Eddie Jones has a contract with England until the end of the 2023 World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

England boss Eddie Jones admits he would jump at the chance to coach a rugby league team in his native Australia.

Jones has a contract until the end of the 2023 World Cup, and Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney said last week that the 62-year-old is the right man to lead England in France after the 2-1 summer tour win in Australia.

But Jones outlined his “dream” job during an interview in Australia, saying the idea of coaching NRL outfit South Sydney Rabbitohs excites him.

Eddie Jones has a contract with England until the end of the 2023 World Cup (Adam davy/PA)
(PA Archive)

“I like the game,” Jones told Australia media outlet Nine Entertainment Co during a fact-finding mission with NRL side Penrith Panthers on Wednesday.

Recommended

“If there was an opportunity there (in the NRL) I would jump at it, but the reality is it’s probably not going to be there.”

Asked about the Rabbitohs, Jones said: “That would be the dream team. That would be the dream.

“From the age of five, I’ve supported Souths. That would be fantastic (to coach the Rabbitohs).”

If there was an opportunity there (in the NRL) I would jump at it, but the reality is it’s probably not going to be there

Eddie Jones

Asked if he would do the job if it was offered to him, Jones replied: “100 per cent, yeah.”

On his fact-finding mission, he said: “I wanted to come out to Penrith to see what they’re doing well and what we can learn from.

Recommended

“The principles of coaching never change. Obviously, the game is different, but it’s learning about the principles.

“You can always learn a different way and a better way of doing things. That’s why we’re out here.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in