The sporting weekend in pictures
Matt Fitzpatrick celebrated a US Open win while Leicester won rugby union’s Gallagher Premiership.
England’s Matt Fitzpatrick won the US Open in the stand-out performance of the sporting weekend.
A last-gasp drop goal from Freddie Burns gave Leicester Tigers a breath-taking Gallagher Premiership victory over Saracens at Twickenham.
But the pressure continues to mount on England coach Eddie Jones after he watched his side humbled by a brilliant Barbarians display in their international clash.
Across codes, England women continued to impress as they warmed up for this year’s World Cup with a comprehensive victory over France.
The build-up to Wimbledon continued with Matteo Berettini winning the prestigious Queen’s Club title while Max Verstappen claimed victory in a dramatic Canadian Grand Prix.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the best images from the weekend’s action.
