The sporting weekend in pictures

Matt Fitzpatrick celebrated a US Open win while Leicester won rugby union’s Gallagher Premiership.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 20 June 2022 05:00
Matt Fitzpatrick lifts the US Open trophy (Charles Krupa/AP)
Matt Fitzpatrick lifts the US Open trophy (Charles Krupa/AP)
(AP)

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick won the US Open in the stand-out performance of the sporting weekend.

A last-gasp drop goal from Freddie Burns gave Leicester Tigers a breath-taking Gallagher Premiership victory over Saracens at Twickenham.

But the pressure continues to mount on England coach Eddie Jones after he watched his side humbled by a brilliant Barbarians display in their international clash.

Across codes, England women continued to impress as they warmed up for this year’s World Cup with a comprehensive victory over France.

The build-up to Wimbledon continued with Matteo Berettini winning the prestigious Queen’s Club title while Max Verstappen claimed victory in a dramatic Canadian Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the best images from the weekend’s action.

Matt Fitzpatrick reacts after winning the US Open at Brookline (Charles Krupa/AP)
(AP)
Leicester’s Freddie Burns scored a match-winning drop goal in the Gallagher Premiership final against Saracens (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)
Max Verstappen claimed victory in the Canadian Grand Prix (Paul Chiasson/AP)
(AP)
England were humiliated 52-21 by the Barbarians at Twickenham (Nigel French/PA)
(PA Wire)
Hollie Dodd helped push England to victory over France in their rugby league international (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)
Sam Tomkins captained England to victory over the Combined All Stars (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)
Lancashire beat Notts Outlaws to retain top spot in the North Group of the Vitality Blast (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)
Lesia Tsurenko beat Heather Watson in her opening match at the Eastbourne International (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Wire)
Matteo Berettini claimed victory in the Cinch Championships at Queen’s Club (Bradley Collyer/PA)
(PA Wire)

Stratum ridden by William Buick won The Queen Alexandra Stakes at Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)
Norway beat Brazil to win the World Beach Volleyball title in Rome (Andrew Medichini/AP)
(AP)

