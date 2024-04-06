Storm Kathleen forces Edinburgh to move Bayonne match to Murrayfield

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Edinburgh have moved their European Challenge Cup tie against Bayonne on Saturday evening to Murrayfield due to Storm Kathleen.

The round-of-16 tie was to be played at the Hive Stadium next door to Murrayfield, but the venue has been switched because of the strong winds which are set to hit Edinburgh on Saturday.

Edinburgh said their operations team and Scottish Rugby health and safety officials had been in contact with the Met Office to discuss the impact of the yellow warning for wind. The game’s 8pm kick-off time remains unchanged.

“The safety of our fans, players, and people is paramount,” Edinburgh Rugby managing director Douglas Struth said.

“Unfortunately, Storm Kathleen and the worsening weather forecast has meant that the only way to now play this match safely and securely is in the bigger main bowl at Scottish Gas Murrayfield.

“We’re obviously very disappointed not to be playing in our home, Hive Stadium, but I hope that people will understand.

“We know our fans love Hive Stadium, and the atmosphere we’ve built there over the past two seasons is second to none, but I’d encourage all our supporters to bring that same passion and energy to the main bowl this evening.

“There is still a lot of work to be done today to make this move happen, and there will inevitably be some compromises from our normal matchday experience.

“I’d like to thank our fans and our visitors from Bayonne in advance for their patience and understanding in that regard, as we try to make this switch as seamless as possible.

“Finally, to those fans coming this evening, please plan well ahead, take care, and travel safely.”

Worsening weather in Scotland saw several Highland League games postponed.

Dundee’s cinch Premiership game with Motherwell was given the go ahead following a second pitch inspection.

After heavy rainfall in Scotland this week and concerns over the surface, the referee had initially studied the condition of the pitch at 11am.

“Following the 1pm pitch inspection the match referee has passed the pitch and the match will kick-off at 3pm as expected,” read a Dundee statement.

“A massive thank you to club staff, contractors and wonderful volunteers who all played their part to make sure today’s match went ahead.

“We look forward to seeing a great Dundee support at The Scot Foam Stadium at 3pm.”

Saturday afternoon’s National Hunt meeting at Uttoxeter will go ahead as scheduled after the track passed a morning inspection, but racing at the Curragh has been abandoned.