Eilish McColgan could miss London Marathon due to knee ‘niggle’

Eilish McColgan is a doubt to make her London Marathon debut on Sunday because of a knee problem.

Event organisers confirmed on Thursday evening that McColgan has delayed her travel to London to give her the best chance of competing, and so would not be attending a scheduled pre-event media conference on Friday morning.

The 32-year-old Scot, who won her first major title on the track at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, will see how the injury responds before making a final decision. Organisers confirmed an update was expected by 2pm on Friday.

“Frustratingly, over the past few days, I’ve picked up a niggle in my knee,” said McColgan, whose mother Liz won the London Marathon in 1996.

“I am waiting to see how it responds to treatment and want to give that as long as possible before I make a final decision on whether to race in Sunday’s TCS London Marathon.”

McColgan had planned to run the 2022 London Marathon last October before being forced to withdraw due to a medical issue.

The problem was identified as rebound hypoglycemia, a common occurrence among endurance athletes which leads to reduced blood sugar levels and not enough glucose in the blood to meet the body’s needs.