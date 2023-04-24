On This Day in 2016: Eliud Kipchoge runs second fastest marathon time in history

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Eliud Kipchoge ran the second fastest time in history to retain his London Marathon crown in a course record time on this day in 2016.

The 31-year-old Kenyan left the field trailing as he powered home in two hours, three minutes and four seconds.

Kipchoge celebrated by raising his finger as he made the final turn, but appeared to realise as he approached the line just how close he had come to Dennis Kimetto’s world record, his compatriot going just seven seconds quicker in Berlin two years beforehand.

Kipchoge brought his hand to his forehead as he saw his time, but was soon smiling again as he celebrated a stunning run.

Fellow Kenyan Stanley Biwott was second with a personal best of 2hrs, 3mins and 51secs, while Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele came in third.

The men’s race set off at a fierce pace, on track for a world record at 10 miles, the fastest half marathon in this event’s history and a world record of 1:27:13 for 30 kilometres.

“I realised I ran a world record for 30, but between 30-40km I lost about 20 seconds,” said Kipchoge. “I knew the record was close. I tried to squeeze it, but it wasn’t possible.

“I’m happy I ran a course record. The crowd is what pushed me, it’s a wonderful crowd in London. In every kilometre, except in the tunnel, they cheer you and keep you moving.

“The support was perfect and it was good to get a PB.”

Kipchoge has since twice broken the world record over the marathon distance, both times in Berlin in 2018 and 2022.