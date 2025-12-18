Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

ESPN host leaving network after nine years to join Netflix

Her first on-air hosting duties with Netflix will be early next year

Elle Duncan, seen at the Broadcasting + Cable Hall Of Fame Awards 33rd Anniversary Gala on September 30, 2025, has announced she is leaving ESPN
Elle Duncan, seen at the Broadcasting + Cable Hall Of Fame Awards 33rd Anniversary Gala on September 30, 2025, has announced she is leaving ESPN (Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images)

ESPN host Elle Duncan has announced she is leaving the network to join Netflix.

She revealed Thursday that she signed a multi-year deal to host Netflix’s sports and other cultural live events.

Duncan had been with ESPN since 2016, where she hosted the 6 p.m. edition of SportsCenter, along with the women’s NCAA Tournament and WNBA.

Her final SportsCenter appearance was Tuesday.

“Elle Duncan’s proven ability to seamlessly move between hard-hitting sports analysis and warm, personality-driven cultural hosting makes her a perfect fit at Netflix,” said Gabe Spitzer, Netflix's vice president of sports.

Elle Duncan speaks on stage at the ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, July 16, 2025
Elle Duncan speaks on stage at the ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, July 16, 2025 (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

“She immediately adds credibility and familiar star power to our global programming slate.”

Netflix has rapidly expanded its sports portfolio the past two years.

It will have a Christmas Day doubleheader for the second straight year. It will begin doing Major League Baseball games next season that include an opening night matchup and the Home Run Derby.

Duncan's first on-air hosting duties with Netflix will be early next year with Skyscraper Live.

The event will feature free solo climber Alex Honnold's attempt to scale Taipei 101, the tallest building in Taiwan.

“Joining Netflix feels like being invited to an already legendary party and somehow getting handed the aux cord!” Duncan said in a statement.

“For a lifelong utility player, a multisport assignment is a full-circle moment.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in