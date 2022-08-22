Ellen White calls it a day and Casemiro says goodbye – Monday’s sporting social
The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 22.
Football
Football said goodbye to Ellen White.
Real Madrid said goodbye to Manchester United-bound Casemiro.
An emotional moment for the Brazilian midfielder.
A milestone for Bukayo Saka.
The Rooneys took in NYC.
Gary Neville showed his support.
Boxing
Have you guessed it? That’s right, former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton took his spot in dictionary corner.
Athletics
Some time off for Eilish McColgan.
Morgan Lake reflected on her season.
Golf
Justin Rose was looking forward.
Cricket
A big moment for Alex Hales.
