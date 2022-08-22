Jump to content
Ellen White calls it a day and Casemiro says goodbye – Monday’s sporting social

The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 22 August 2022 18:20
Comments
Ellen White and Casemiro (PA)
Ellen White and Casemiro (PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 22.

Football

Football said goodbye to Ellen White.

Real Madrid said goodbye to Manchester United-bound Casemiro.

An emotional moment for the Brazilian midfielder.

A milestone for Bukayo Saka.

The Rooneys took in NYC.

Gary Neville showed his support.

Boxing

Have you guessed it? That’s right, former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton took his spot in dictionary corner.

Athletics

Some time off for Eilish McColgan.

Morgan Lake reflected on her season.

Golf

Justin Rose was looking forward.

Cricket

A big moment for Alex Hales.

