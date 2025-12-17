SPOTY shortlist shows women’s sport is here to stay, says Chloe Kelly

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chloe Kelly will be “buzzing for every winner, any winner” on Thursday at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards.

But the England and Arsenal star, one of three female nominees for the main prize alongside fellow Lioness Hannah Hampton and Women’s Rugby World Cup-winner Ellie Kildunne, believes the annual gala will once again showcase the rapid progress being made by women’s sport.

Kelly and Hampton, who played key roles as the Lionesses successfully defended their European Championship crown, and Red Roses star Kildunne have been nominated alongside darts world champion Luke Littler, Masters winner Rory McIlroy and Formula One world champion Lando Norris.

Kelly said: “I’ll be buzzing for every winner, any winner, because the representation of sports at the minute is incredible. And there’s such high levels.

“I think it shows where women’s sport is right now, with Ellie Kildunne also being nominated. I think it shows women’s sport is on the up and women’s sport is here to stay. We’re going nowhere.

“But it also shows the importance of celebrating each other, celebrating Hannah being nominated and celebrating Ellie Kildunne being nominated, because actually, we’ve come so far as sportswomen, and I think that’s a lot to celebrate, because we’re here to stay in all sports.”

Teenage darts sensation Littler became his sport’s youngest world champion this year, aged 17, and went on to become world number one.

open image in gallery Luke Littler became darts’ youngest-ever world champion this year (Zac Goodwin/PA)

McIlroy became just the sixth man to complete golf’s Grand Slam when winning the Masters before helping Europe to their thrilling Ryder Cup victory and Norris became the 11th Briton to win Formula One’s world drivers’ championship.

“I’m so grateful to be there on the night,” said Kelly, who overcame serious mental health issues at the start of the year before helping Arsenal win the Champions League.

“Let’s have an amazing evening together to celebrate. What an amazing year.

“We’ve had success in women’s sport, and there’s been success in other sports. So I think it’s celebrating sport.

open image in gallery Chloe Kelly helped Arsenal to Champions League glory last summer (Zed Jameson/PA)

“And it’s a night to do so no matter who the winners. I think it’s a night to celebrate sport across the board.

“There will be so much talent there on the night, which is so special. I’m honoured to be nominated.”

The Lionesses and England’s women’s rugby union squad have been nominated for the Team of the Year award alongside Luke Donald’s European Ryder Cup team.

The World Sport Star of the Year shortlist includes Spain midfielder Mariona Caldentey and undisputed three-weight world boxing champion Terence Crawford.

Sweden’s pole-vaulting phenomenon Armand Duplantis, women’s athlete of the year Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, baseball’s Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah have also been nominated.

The ceremony, at MediaCity in Salford, will also see winners presented with the Helen Rollason award – for outstanding achievement in the face of adversity – the Young Sports Personality of the Year, Coach of the Year and Lifetime Achievement award.