The sporting weekend in pictures

Emma Raducanu accepted her BBC Sports Personality of the Year award whilst isolating in a hotel room in Abu Dhabi.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 20 December 2021 05:00
Celtic won the Premier Sports Cup (Jane Barlow/PA)
Kyogo Furuhashi hit a Hampden double as Celtic came from behind to beat Hibernian 2-1 in the Premier Sports Cup final.

Emma Raducanu accepted her BBC Sports Personality of the Year award whilst isolating in a hotel room in Abu Dhabi after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

Back home, the resurgent virus caused a slew of cancellations.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Emma Raducanu was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year (David Davies/PA)
Joe Root was dismissed by Mitchell Starc as England faced the prospect of another defeat (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Aston Villa’s clash with Burnley was called off at late notice due to an increase in coronavirus cases (David Davies/PA)
Ryan Fraser was controversially denied a penalty as Newcastle crashed 4-0 to Manchester City (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Wolves’ clash with Chelsea went ahead despite rising coronavirus cases in the Blues’ ranks (Nick Potts/PA)
Harry Kane was fortunate to avoid a red card as Tottenham drew with Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA)
Celtic lifted the Premier Sports Cup after beating Hibernian (Jane Barlow/PA)
Fallon Sherrock failed to summon more PDC World Championship heroics as she fell to veteran Steve Beaton (John Walton/PA)
Lucas Ocampos grabbed a late winner as Sevilla downed Atletico Madrid in LaLiga (Angel Fernandez/AP)
Andre Esterhuizen scored a try as Harlequins beat Cardiff in the Champions Cup (Adam Davy/PA)
Joseph Parker outpointed Derek Chisora in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)
Adrian Heskin steered Tritonic to victory in the Betfair Exchange Trophy at Ascot (Nigel French/PA)
The Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants to stand on the brink of a play-off spot (Seth Wenig/AP)
Tiger Woods with his son Charlie during the second round of the PNC Championship (Scott Audette/AP)
