The sporting weekend in pictures
Emma Raducanu accepted her BBC Sports Personality of the Year award whilst isolating in a hotel room in Abu Dhabi.
Kyogo Furuhashi hit a Hampden double as Celtic came from behind to beat Hibernian 2-1 in the Premier Sports Cup final.
Emma Raducanu accepted her BBC Sports Personality of the Year award whilst isolating in a hotel room in Abu Dhabi after testing positive for coronavirus last week.
Back home, the resurgent virus caused a slew of cancellations.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.
