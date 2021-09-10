Emma Raducanu v Leylah Fernandez: Tale of the tape
The British star’s incredible US Open journey will reach a climax in a battle of the teenagers as she takes on 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez.
Pa Sport Staff
Friday 10 September 2021 12:30
Emma Raducanu is gunning to become the first British woman to win a grand slam singles title in 44 years at the US Open on Saturday.
The British star’s incredible journey will reach a climax in a battle of the teenagers as she takes on 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez.
Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the match-up.
Age
18 – 19
Nationality
British – Canadian
Height
5ft 7in – 5ft 6in
World ranking*
150 – 73
Career prize money*
303,376 (US dollars) – 786,772 (USD)
Career titles
0 – 1
Previous grand slam best
Wimbledon fourth round 2021 – French Open third round 2020
Head-to-head wins
0 – 0
*Before the US Open