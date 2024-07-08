Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The sporting weekend in pictures

England and Lewis Hamilton had a weekend to remember, unlike Emma Raducanu.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 08 July 2024 05:00
Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix at Silverstone (David Davies/PA)
Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix at Silverstone (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

England reached the semi-finals of Euro 2024 by beating Switzerland on penalties as Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney and Trent Alexander-Arnold all scored from the spot after Jordan Pickford saved a tame effort from Manuel Akanji.

Lewis Hamilton claimed his first win in 945 days with a record-extending ninth British Grand Prix victory on a wet afternoon at Silverstone, with world champion Max Verstappen in second.

A day after pulling out of her mixed doubles match with Andy Murray, Emma Raducanu lost in the fourth round of the women’s singles at Wimbledon.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the top images from a packed weekend of sporting action.

Emma Raducanu exited Wimbledon in the fourth round to Lulu Sun (John Walton/PA)
Emma Raducanu exited Wimbledon in the fourth round to Lulu Sun (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)
England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saved a penalty from Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 (Nick Potts/PA)
England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saved a penalty from Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)
Declan Rice, Ivan Toney, Eberechi Eze, John Stones and Jude Bellingham loved England’s penalty shoot-out win over Switzerland at Euro 2024 (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Declan Rice, Ivan Toney, Eberechi Eze, John Stones and Jude Bellingham loved England’s penalty shoot-out win over Switzerland at Euro 2024 (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)
Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix at Silverstone (Matthew Vincent/PA)
Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix at Silverstone (Matthew Vincent/PA) (PA Wire)
Former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow’s funeral took place (Peter Byrne/PA)
Former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow’s funeral took place (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)
Madison Keys was forced to retire from her match against Jasmine Paolini due to injury (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Madison Keys was forced to retire from her match against Jasmine Paolini due to injury (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)
Carlos Alcaraz beat Ugo Humbert in four sets at SW19 (John Walton/PA)
Carlos Alcaraz beat Ugo Humbert in four sets at SW19 (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)
Anthony Turgis celebrates his stage win in front of a frustrated Tom Pidcock in Troyes (Daniel Cole/AP)
Anthony Turgis celebrates his stage win in front of a frustrated Tom Pidcock in Troyes (Daniel Cole/AP) (AP)
England lost to New Zealand in the first Test in Dunedin (Andrew Cornaga/AP)
England lost to New Zealand in the first Test in Dunedin (Andrew Cornaga/AP) (AP)
England Women supporters, in fancy dress, got behind their side during the T20 against New Zealand at Utilita Bowl, Southampton (Nigel French/PA)
England Women supporters, in fancy dress, got behind their side during the T20 against New Zealand at Utilita Bowl, Southampton (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in