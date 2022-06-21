Zaha swims with sharks as Defoe shares wedding snaps – Tuesday’s sporting social

Gary Lineker also bumped into tennis sensation Emma Raducanu.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 21 June 2022 18:02
Wilfried Zaha has been swimming with sharks (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 21.

Football

Wilfried Zaha was under attack.

When Gary met Emma.

Jermain Defoe shared some wedding pics.

John Stones reflected on last season.

Marcus Rashford showed great control.

Burnley met their new boss.

Mohamed Salah shared some belated 30th birthday snaps.

Newcastle remembered Cheick Tiote.

Gary Neville was preaching positivity.

Villa and Becks toasted a royal birthday.

Cricket

Ben Stokes received some special personalised boots.

Dawid Malan and Stuart Broad prepared.

Jason Roy was proud.

KP tested his son’s technique.

Joe Root through the years…

Tennis

Holger Rune was beaten by Britain’s Ryan Peniston at Eastbourne.

Wimbledon preparation continued.

Darts

Adrian Lewis kept busy.

Golf

Sir Nick Faldo retired from full-time broadcasting.

Formula One

Then and now.

MMA

Conor McGregor dropped anchor.

Cycling

Sir Chris Hoy took part in the Hearts and Minds Relay.

