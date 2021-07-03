Liam Gallagher hails British star Emma Raducanu – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 3.

Tennis

Liam Gallagher celebrated Emma Raducanu’s stunning win against Sorana Cirstea at Wimbledon

While the British teenager looked forward to doing the washing for week two.

Henman Hill no longer?

Nick Kyrgios had a moment to forget.

Skills to pay the bills.

Football

Sir Geoff had a message for England.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also got behind the team.

Ciro Immobile’s playacting baffled the pundits.

Micah Richards joked with Rio Ferdinand.

Paul Pogba started his holidays alongside a former Juventus team-mate.

Everton forward Richarlison celebrated reaching the Copa America semi-finals with Brazil.

Formula One

Britain’s Lando Norris was second fastest in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix.

George Russell wore his England shirt.

Russell also reacted to news that Lewis Hamilton has signed a new Mercedes contract.

Hamilton’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who has had to deal with reports that Russell could replace him at Mercedes, kept it short and sweet.

Hamilton was happy to sign on.

Motor racing

Ralf Schumacher’s son – nephew of Michael and cousin of Mick – sealed victory in F3.

Boxing

Wladimir Klitschko backed Ukraine.

Basketball

LeBron James made an unexpected addition to his bucket list.