US Open day four: Emma Raducanu’s rise continues with second round win

Emma Raducanu’s rise continued as she made the third round of the US Open.

The British teenager, who burst on to the scene at Wimbledon, beat world number 49 Zhang Shuai in straight sets as her remarkable introduction to life at the top continued.

World number ones Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty came through their respective ties in the men’s and women’s draw

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day four in New York.

Picture of the day

Gael Monfils, 34, showed all of his flexibility during his second-round win over Steve Johnson (John Minchillo/AP) (AP)

You do not want to go to five sets with Kei Nishikori. The Japanese was two sets up against Mackenzie McDonald before the American mounted a comeback. However, the 2014 runner-up showed his durability to earn a 7-6 (3) 6-3 6-7 (5) 2-6 6-3 victory. His reward is a third-round tie with Novak Djokovic.

Shock of the day

Veteran Italian Andreas Seppi, playing in an 18th consecutive US Open, defeated 10th seed and Wimbledon semi-finalist Hubert Hurkacz 2-6 6-4 6-4 7-6 (6).

Quote of the day

I've got a Mets game to watch tonight

Alexander Zverev, who is on a 13-match winning streak, explained the motivation behind his 74-minute win over Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Brit watch

There seems to be no stopping 18-year-old Emma Raducanu who backed up her brilliant run to the fourth round at Wimbledon by booking her third-round spot on her US Open debut. Raducanu beat world number 49 Zhang Shuai 6-2 6-4 in a polished display and her journey might not be over yet.

Fallen seeds

Men: Hubert Hurkacz (10), Alexander Bublik (31)Women: Paula Badosa (24), Petra Martic (30)

Up next

Dan Evans, who withdrew from the doubles on Thursday with a groin issue, continues his quest to make the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the first time as he takes on Australian Alex Popyrin. There are two blockbusting ties in the women’s third round as former champions Sloane Stephens and Angelique Kerber battle it out while Victoria Azarenka and Garbine Muguruza go head-to-head.