Anderson trains hard and Alderweireld hits milestone – Tuesday’s sporting social

Spurs shared Emma Raducanu showing her allegiance

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 19 April 2022 19:29
Comments
James Anderson was working hard (Jason O’Brien/PA)
James Anderson was working hard (Jason O’Brien/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 19.

Football

Ian Wright was in trouble!

Recommended

Popular date for England goalkeepers to be born!

A milestone for Toby Alderweireld.

Theo Walcott paid his respects to Steve Rowley.

Mood.

Spurs shared Emma Raducanu showing her allegiance.

A new addition to the Hornets family.

Boxing

Tyson Fury was in town.

Cricket

Good leave!

James Anderson trained hard.

[xdelx]

Another day, another IPL hundred for Jos Buttler.

Adam Gilchrist wished Ryan Campbell well following his heart attack.

Dimuth Karunaratne headed to Yorkshire.

Golf

Jordan Spieth toasted victory in South Carolina.

Family Easter for Sergio Garcia.

Formula One

Red Bull and Sebastian Vettel turned the clock back.

Tennis

Recommended

What a duo!

[xdelx]

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in