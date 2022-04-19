Anderson trains hard and Alderweireld hits milestone – Tuesday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 19.
Football
Ian Wright was in trouble!
Popular date for England goalkeepers to be born!
A milestone for Toby Alderweireld.
Theo Walcott paid his respects to Steve Rowley.
Mood.
Spurs shared Emma Raducanu showing her allegiance.
A new addition to the Hornets family.
Boxing
Tyson Fury was in town.
Cricket
Good leave!
James Anderson trained hard.
Another day, another IPL hundred for Jos Buttler.
Adam Gilchrist wished Ryan Campbell well following his heart attack.
Dimuth Karunaratne headed to Yorkshire.
Golf
Jordan Spieth toasted victory in South Carolina.
Family Easter for Sergio Garcia.
Formula One
Red Bull and Sebastian Vettel turned the clock back.
Tennis
What a duo!
