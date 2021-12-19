2021 Sports Personality of the Year Emma Raducanu’s career in numbers

The 19-year-old established herself as one of the biggest names in British sport this year.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 19 December 2021 21:02
Emma Raducanu established herself as one of the biggest names in British sport this year (John Walton/PA)
Emma Raducanu established herself as one of the biggest names in British sport this year (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Emma Raducanu was on Sunday crowned the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year for 2021.

The 19-year-old established herself as one of the biggest names in British sport after her fairytale success at the US Open in September, where she became Britain’s first female winner of a grand slam tournament since Virginia Wade in 1977.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the teenager’s career so far in numbers.

1 – Raducanu is the current British number one.

Recommended

44 – years since the previous British winner or finalist at a women’s grand slam singles tournament when Wade won Wimbledon in 1977.

2.5million – prize money in US dollars for Raducanu’s efforts, equivalent to £1.8m. Raducanu’s career earnings before the US Open stood at a combined 303,376 dollars, or around £219,000.

Emma Raducanu clinched the US Open trophy in September (Michael Nagle/Xinhua/PA)
(PA Media)

19 – Raducanu’s current age, with just 10 weeks separating her and US Open losing finalist Leylah Fernandez.

150 – Raducanu’s world ranking going into the tournament.

10 – matches in Raducanu’s stunning run in New York from the first of three qualifying rounds and all the way through the 128-strong draw to the final.

2021 – made her WTA Tour debut in June as a wildcard entry at the Nottingham Open.

0 – sets dropped on the way to the US Open final, winning 18 in succession across qualifying and the main draw.

18 – age when she won the 2021 US Open women’s singles title.

4 – Raducanu reached the fourth round at Wimbledon on her grand slam main draw debut, before retiring on medical grounds against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.

1 – Raducanu is the first qualifier ever to win a grand slam final.

17 – court on which Raducanu and Fernandez played at Wimbledon in the 2018 girls’ singles, with the latter’s name displayed on the scoreboard as Leylah Annie Fernandez. Raducanu won 6-2 6-4.

Recommended

5ft 9in – Raducanu’s height.

2.1 million – Instagram followers, with 617,500 on Raducanu’s Twitter account.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in