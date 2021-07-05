Wimbledon day eight: Emma Raducanu’s dream run ends in sad retirement

Emma Raducanu’s fairytale run at Wimbledon ended in the fourth round.

The 18-year-old Briton, the breakout star of this year’s Championships, was a set and a break down to Ajla Tomljanovic when she had to retire.

Elsewhere the top two women’s seeds, Ashleigh Barty and Aryna Sabalenka are through to the quarter-finals but Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff bowed out.

In the men’s draw, old rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer won in straight sets but fourth seed Alexander Zverev was knocked out in five by Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the events of day eight.

Tweet of the day

Quote of the day

It's probably bad, but tennis is one of the sports I didn't watch at the Olympics Coco Gauff

Picture of the day

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Seven – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (PA Wire)

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Catch of the day

She’s almost caught that too well, Clive.

Nick treads a fine line

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Two – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (PA Wire)

The Wimbledon fines list was published and it was little surprise to see Nick Kyrgios feature prominently. The Australian will have to fork out 5,500 US Dollars for two incidents of swearing. Britain’s Dan Evans was also on the role of potty-mouthed shame.

Celebrity corner

Darcey Bussell watches on (PA Wire)

Brit watch

PA graphic (PA Graphics)

Fallen seeds

Men: Alexander Zverev (4), Roberto Bautista Agut (8), Christian Garin (17), Lorenzo Sonego (23).Women: Iga Swiatek (7), Barbora Krejcikova (14), Elena Rybakina (18), Coco Gauff (20), Madison Keys (23), Paula Badosa (30).

Day eight order of play

Centre CourtDaniil Medvedev v Hubert HurkaczOns Jabeur v Aryna SabalenkaAshleigh Barty v Ajla Tomljanovic

Court OneKarolina Pliskova v Viktorija GolubicKarolina Muchova v Angelique Kerber

Day eight weather watch