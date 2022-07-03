Australia’s Darcy Swain to face disciplinary hearing on Tuesday after red card
The Wallabies second row was dismissed in the 34th minute for headbutting England’s Jonny Hill.
Darcy Swain will attend an independent disciplinary hearing on Tuesday following his red card in Australia’s 30-28 victory over England in their Test series opener.
The Wallabies had the second row dismissed in the 34th minute for headbutting Jonny Hill in an off-the-ball incident at Optus Stadium but still avoided a ninth successive defeat in the fixture.
However, Swain could face a suspension following an incident that was the result of some repeated “provocation” by England and Hill, according to Australia head coach Dave Rennie.
At one point Hill, who was sin-binned for his part in the incident, was pulling Swain’s hair and, after the match, Rennie said: “I’m not sure if it was a team plan, but there was certainly provocation there.
“Not just in that situation but also earlier in the game.
“We’ll have a decent look at the footage and work out how we’re going to appeal that. We’ll have decent look at the card. We’ll be seeking clarity around it.”
