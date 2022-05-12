Brendon McCullum’s arrival and Man City celebrate – Thursday’s sporting social
England got themselves a new coach
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 12.
Cricket
England got themselves a new coach.
Which got the thumbs up from KP.
Monty Panesar was fired up for the north London derby.
Villa fan Chris Woakes had some football banter with Man Utd supporter Sam Billings.
Virat Kohli was working hard.
Soccer
Manchester City celebrated a big win in the title race.
Kevin De Bruyne already knows where his hat-trick ball will end up.
Chelsea were also victorious.
Jamie Vardy reached a milestone.
Manchester United hailed the Class of 92.
Boxing
Anthony Joshua was taking a dip.
MMA
Conor McGregor was working up a sweat.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies