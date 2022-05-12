Brendon McCullum’s arrival and Man City celebrate – Thursday’s sporting social

England got themselves a new coach

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 12 May 2022 18:05
<p>Brendon McCullum and Kevin De Bruyne (PA)</p>

Brendon McCullum and Kevin De Bruyne (PA)

(PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 12.

Cricket

Which got the thumbs up from KP.

Monty Panesar was fired up for the north London derby.

Villa fan Chris Woakes had some football banter with Man Utd supporter Sam Billings.

Virat Kohli was working hard.

Soccer

Manchester City celebrated a big win in the title race.

Kevin De Bruyne already knows where his hat-trick ball will end up.

Chelsea were also victorious.

Jamie Vardy reached a milestone.

Manchester United hailed the Class of 92.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua was taking a dip.

MMA

Conor McGregor was working up a sweat.

