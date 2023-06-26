Jump to content

The sporting weekend in pictures

The best pictures from an action packed weekend of sport.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 26 June 2023 05:00
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during the men's semi-final at the Championship at Queen's Club in London (Steven Paston/PA)
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in action during the men’s semi-final at the Championship at Queen’s Club in London (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Wire)

Carlos Alcaraz believes he will be one of the favourites for Wimbledon after regaining the world number one ranking by winning the cinch Championship at Queen’s Club.

Sophie Ecclestone took 10 wickets in the match but England faced an uphill challenge to chase 268 for victory in their Test match against Australia.

China’s Ruoning Yin won her first major title in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, while Keegan Bradley won his sixth PGA Tour title in the Travelers Championship.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

