The sporting weekend in pictures

Euro 2020 took centre stage – for the right and wrong reasons – as it kicked off this weekend.

There was concern for Christian Eriksen after his cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark while Raheem Sterling’s goal the following day proved decisive when England took on Croatia at Wembley.

Elsewhere, Barbora Krejcikova and Novak Djokovic won at the French Open while England crumbled to defeat against New Zealand.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the key images from over the last few days.

