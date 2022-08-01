Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Dame Laura Kenny secures scratch race gold for England at Commonwealth Games

Kenny had downplayed her form over the weekend, claiming to be the weakest link in England’s bronze-winning team pursuit squad.

Ian Parker
Monday 01 August 2022 17:38
Dame Laura Kenny won gold in the women’s scratch race on Monday (John Walton/PA)
Dame Laura Kenny won gold in the women’s scratch race on Monday (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Dame Laura Kenny delivered Commonwealth gold for England on the final day of track cycling in the Lee Valley VeloPark.

A late burst of speed saw Kenny overhaul Great Britain team-mate Neah Evans and then hold off New Zealand’s Michaela Drummond and Canada’s Maggie Coles-Lyster at the end of a crash-interrupted women’s scratch race.

Kenny had downplayed her form over the weekend, claiming to be the weakest link in England’s bronze-winning team pursuit squad before finishing a lowly 13th in Sunday’s points race, but found the pace needed to claim her first Commonwealth gold since Glasgow in 2014.

The 40-lap race was neutralised midway through after India’s Meenakshi Meenakshi collided with Ariane Bonhomme, sending the Canadian down before she was hit by a helpless Bryony Botha of New Zealand. Racing was stopped as Bonhomme was carried out on a stretcher.

Recommended

After the action resumed, Kenny’s England team-mates Sophie Lewis and Grace Lister both tried attacks inside the final 10 laps.

But it was when Scotland’s Evans broke clear that Lewis provided a lead-out for Kenny and she finished it off over the final laps – roared home by the London crowd with decibel levels reminiscent of the London Olympics a decade ago.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in