Australia and the Barmy Army bond over Sweet Caroline – Monday’s sporting social
Sam Billings’ dream came true despite England’s humbling Ashes defeat.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 17.
Cricket
Australia and the Barmy Army bonded over Sweet Caroline
Sophie Ecclestone’s Ashes preparations are going well!
The team said hello to Adelaide.
Marnus Labuschagne thanked England
Tennis
Emma Raducanu gave the Aussie accent a go.
Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal are off and running.
Football
Jose felt at home.
Mateusz Klich was fatigued.
Jack Grealish is loving After Life.
A milestone for Ben Mee.
Snooker
Judd Trump believes snooker is in a good place.
Athletics
Usain Bolt had a flying start to the week.
Adam Gemili was excited to watch his coach trip with Andrew Pozzi.
Motor racing
A snowy view for Valtteri Bottas.
Gridiron
NFL play-off games look different on Nickelodeon.
The Cowboys punter threatened the fixtures and fittings.
Basketball
LeBron James apologised as the Los Angeles Lakers’ losing run continued.
