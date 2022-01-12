Ex-England rugby international arrested on suspicion of raping teenager – report
The player, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was held on Sunday following the report of an attack at a nightclub the day before.
A former England rugby union player has been arrested on suspicion of the rape of a teenager, the PA news agency understands.
The Daily Mail has reported that the player, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was held on Sunday following the report of an attack at a nightclub the day before.
The paper reported that a 41-year-old woman was also held on suspicion of administering a substance with intent to cause a sexual offence.
Both have been released on bail while investigations continue.
A police spokesperson, quoted in the newspaper, said: “Officers were called shortly before 11am on Sunday January 9 to a report of a sexual assault on a female.
“A woman in her late teens was reported to have been sexually assaulted.
“Both have since been released on bail as enquiries continue and a number of lines of enquiry are being followed up by detectives.”
The Rugby Football Union has refused to comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.