Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man City’s treble celebrations continue – Monday’s sporting social

And Declan Rice arrived at England camp.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 12 June 2023 19:26
City celebrated their treble with an open-top bus parade in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)
City celebrated their treble with an open-top bus parade in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 12.

Football

Aymeric Laporte slept well.

Recommended

King Kevin.

Anything metal to check in?

City’s celebrations continued at an open-top bus parade through Manchester’s city centre.

Declan Rice arrived at England camp.

Usain Bolt secured another Soccer Aid win.

Birthday wishes.

Keeping cool in the pool.

Formula One

George Russell celebrated with Jack Grealish.

Esteban Ocon met history-maker Novak Djokovic.

One of the most exciting wins…

Cricket

Ben Stokes was ready for the Ashes.

Pat Cummins revelled in Australia’s success.

Things did not go to plan at Kent.

Golf

Nick Taylor won the Canadian Open on home soil in spectacular fashion.

Recommended

Ian Poulter put in the hard yards.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in