Maradona remembered and Rooney’s message to England – Friday’s sporting social
Diego Maradona died on November 25, 2020.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here are some of the best examples from November 25.
Football
Gone but not forgotten.
Wayne Rooney wished England luck.
Jordan Henderson wants in on the goalscoring fun.
Andy Carroll was up for the big game.
Wales fans’ pre-match singalong impressed FIFA.
Richarlison enjoyed a fan’s artwork.
Thiago Silva celebrated Brazil’s win.
Trevoh Chalobah committed his future to Chelsea.
Even with Wales in action, their FA took time to address an important issue.
And they were not alone.
Golf
Justin Rose was looking forward to England’s clash with Iran.
As was Ian Poulter.
Basketball
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is backing the big boys at the World Cup.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.