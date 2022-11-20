Maro Itoje wants England to unlock full potential in finale against South Africa

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Maro Itoje insists the climax to the autumn against South Africa can not come soon enough as England react to their dramatic draw with New Zealand by targeting the complete performance.

Eddie Jones’ team fought back from a 19-point deficit to draw 25-25 with the All Blacks at Twickenham on Saturday, a stunning late salvo of tries making up for a passive first half.

Frustrated that England only clicked once the All Blacks had built a near-assailable lead, Itoje is demanding that they are relentless in their pursuit of the world champion Springboks.

“Playing South Africa at Twickenham – I’m really looking forward to it. I only wish the game is a little bit sooner because we left a lot out there against New Zealand,” the Saracens second row said.

“While the second half was a bit more how we want to play, next week is an opportunity to hopefully play how we want to play for the full 80 minutes.

“We have an incredible amount of potential in this team, we just need to unlock it. We are spending more and more time together and are becoming more cohesive, so hopefully it will come.

“I’m proud that we stuck at it and we didn’t go away and proud that we played some great rugby towards the end of that game, but we need to play like that for the whole game.

“You never want to be too happy with a draw, but it’s better than losing. Hopefully it will put us in better stead for South Africa, who will be a great challenge.

“South Africa haven’t changed the way they play since their first game in international rugby! Strong set-piece, strong kicking game, strong defence.”

Jones is set to shelve the experiment of playing specialist number eights Sam Simmonds and Billy Vunipola together in the back row in order to strengthen their line-out against South Africa.

England’s head coach has highlighted the importance of having options in the set-piece in anticipation of the Springboks’ aerial assault, pointing to Itoje replacing Simmonds at blindside flanker and Dave Ribbans starting at lock.

“We probably need three jumpers against South Africa. It’s going to be a higher kicking game so we’ll have a look at that,” Jones said.

“We were a bit disappointed early on against New Zealand about the effectiveness of our ruck defence. Ardie Savea we handled pretty well.

“Tom Curry and Sam Simmonds defensively were good and that’s the best Test match I’ve seen Billy Vunipola play since 2019.”

Jones has continued to back the on-field decision for Marcus Smith to kick the ball dead in overtime rather than launch a do-or-die assault in the hope of snatching victory.

Former England stars Will Greenwood and Mike Brown, as well as World Cup-winning coach Sir Clive Woodward, have criticised the call for lacking ambition.

“It’s easy to make a decision on the sideline but the players understood that (referee) Mathieu Raynal was penalising very heavily the attacking ruck,” Jones said.

“He’s got an exceptionally high penalty count against the attacking ruck so when we didn’t get a go-forward kick reception the players made the decision to not put any more money on the table, pick up and leave. I don’t have any qualms with the decision they made.”