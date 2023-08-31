Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Eddie Nketiah wins England call-up – Thursday’s sporting social

Harry Kane is looking forward to the Champions League.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 31 August 2023 18:46
Eddie Nketiah was called up by England (PA)
Eddie Nketiah was called up by England (PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 31.

Football

Eddie Nketiah received his maiden England senior call-up.

Recommended

Pablo Zabaleta looked back.

Harry Kane is looking forward to the Champions League.

And Marcus Rashford and Antony are too.

Erling Haaland was congratulated after winning the UEFA men’s player of the year award.

Tennis

Coco Gauff celebrated too early.

Laura Robson had the camera out.

Boxing

Tyson Fury mocked Oleksandr Usyk.

Chris Eubank Jr had a drug test.

Cricket

Impressive debut for Brydon Carse!

Formula One

George Russell signed a new deal with Mercedes.

….so did Lewis Hamilton.

Recommended

Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda were cooking up a storm.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in