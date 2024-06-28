Jump to content

Elliot Minchella reflects on the tough times as he targets England debut

The Hull KR captain is hoping to play his part in Saturday’s Test against France in Toulouse.

Sunny Badwal
Friday 28 June 2024 09:00
Elliot Minchella never thought he would have the chance to line up in an England shirt (Richard Sellers/PA)
Elliot Minchella never thought he would have the chance to line up in an England shirt (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Wire)

Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella admits receiving an England call-up would have been the “last thing” on his mind a few years ago but is now preparing for his potential debut ahead of Saturday’s Test meeting with France.

The Toulouse contest will be England’s first action since their 3-0 series whitewash over Tonga in the winter.

Minchella has been one of the stand-out performers at Craven Park this season as Rovers have moved to within two points Betfred Super League summit.

The Bradford-born back-rower has drawn on his past and admitted he never thought he would be in this position when he used to work as a builder.

Minchella told the PA news agency: “A few years ago I was working on a building site, so this is the last thing that would have been on my mind.

“It’s been a goal of mine as time has gone on but there have been times where it couldn’t have been further away.

“I’ve been trying to prove myself by performing well week in, week out and hopefully do enough for those that make the decisions.

“But there have been times where I couldn’t think of anything further away than playing for England, working in the rain and snow.

“There have been times before I was driving to building sites in Bradford thinking ‘this is tough’ – but this is definitely not tough, it’s the best and I love it.

“There are no barriers to stop you achieving from what you want to achieve, so it’s humbling.”

