On this day in 2012: England captain Jamie Peacock ends international career

England captain Jamie Peacock announced his retirement from international rugby league on this day in 2012.

The 34-year-old Leeds prop decided to call time on his 12-year career on the international stage, although he said he would play on with Leeds, having signed a new two-year contract taking him to the end of 2014.

Peacock made his England debut against Russia in the 2000 World Cup and led England for the last time in their 18-10 win over the Exiles in June 2012.

“The last achievement I felt I could have with England would be to right the wrong and beat the Exiles team and this has happened,” said Peacock, who ended his international career with 21 England caps and a further 26 for Great Britain.

“To play and captain your country is the highest honour within the game and this was a decision that was not taken lightly.

“In 2000, when I made my debut, it was beyond my wildest ambition and dreams that I would then go on to represent my country nearly 50 times and captain them for seven years.

“I felt that the time would be right for me to step down and solely concentrate on playing for my club.”

Peacock retired from all rugby league at the end of the 2015 season after helping Leeds Rhinos win the treble and joined Hull KR as football manager for the 2016 Super League campaign.

He came out of retirement to play the last four games but could not prevent relegation to the Championship.