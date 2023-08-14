The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England moved to within two wins of FIFA Women’s World Cup glory after hitting back to see off Colombia while the Premier League returned this weekend as one of its star assets bade ‘auf wiedersehen’ for now.

Harry Kane completed his £100million move from Tottenham to Bayern Munich on Saturday morning and made his debut in the evening, coming off the bench as his new side suffered a surprise 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the final of the German Super Cup.

Spurs were held to a 2-2 draw at Brentford in their top-flight opener as defending champions Manchester City laid down a marker by brushing aside newly-promoted Burnley, with Vincent Kompany’s reunion with his former club falling flat.

Anthony Joshua produced a stunning seventh-round knockout of late replacement Robert Helenius at London’s O2 Arena and Leigh Leopards claimed their first Challenge Cup title in 52 years after a dramatic golden point 17-16 win over Hull KR in the final at Wembley.

St Helens were the victors in the corresponding women’s showpiece, played for the first time at Wembley, Lilia Vu won the Women’s Open at Walton Heath, while the warm-up fixtures ahead of the rugby union World Cup brought mixed fortunes for the Six Nations rivals.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s action.