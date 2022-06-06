The sporting weekend in pictures

Iga Swiatek claimed her 35th straight win, Joe Root knocked a century as England beat New Zealand and Wales ensured their spot in Qatar.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 06 June 2022 05:00
Gareth Bale (centre) celebrates with team-mates and staff after Wales qualified for the Qatar World Cup (David Davies/PA)
(PA Archive)

Wales ended their 64-year wait to play at a World Cup by beating Ukraine 1-0 in a pulsating play-off final in Cardiff.

Rafael Nadal secured a remarkable 14th French Open crown and 22nd grand slam title of his career with a dominant victory over Casper Ruud in the final at Roland Garros.

Nadal’s triumph came a day after Iga Swiatek won the women’s title with a 35th straight win to cement her position as world number one.

In cricket, a century from former captain Joe Root led England to victory over New Zealand in the first Test at Lord’s, but the football team were not so successful, losing 1-0 to Hungary in the Nations League.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the best images from the weekend’s action.

Gareth Bale celebrates after Wales qualified for the Qatar World Cup following a play-off victory over Ukraine in Cardiff (David Davies/PA)
(PA Archive)
England’s Joe Root celebrates reaching his century and 10,000 career Test runs in the first Test victory over New Zealand at Lord’s (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)
Spain’s Rafael Nadal kisses the trophy after winning the French Open for the 14th time (Michel Euler/AP)
(AP)
Poland’s Iga Swiatek jumps next to her trophy, the day after winning the French Open in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)
(AP)
England’s Harry Kane, James Justin and Mason Mount take a knee as Hungary’s Adam Nagy (left) stands before the UEFA Nations League match at the Puskas Arena, Budapest (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)
Kenichi Ogawa (left) and Joe Cordina in the IBF World super-featherweight title fight, won by Cordina, at the Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff (Bradley Collyer/PA)
(PA Wire)
Great Britain’s Andy Murray reacts during his semi-final defeat to Denis Kudla in the Surbiton Trophy (Nigel French/PA)
(PA Wire)
Desert Crown, ridden by jockey Richard Kingscote, wins the Cazoo Derby at Epsom (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)

Grimsby Town’s Jordan Maguire-Drew (right) celebrates scoring the winning goal in the Vanarama National League play-off final at the London Stadium (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)
Australia’s Minjee Lee kisses the Harton S Semple Trophy after winning the US Women’s Open at Pine Needles (Steve Helber/AP)
(AP)

