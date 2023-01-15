Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England fought back from a half-time deficit to beat Jamaica 63-59 in their series decider.

With the three-match series tied 1-1, there was a keen sense of anticipation at a sold-out Copper Box Arena.

England made two changes from the side beaten in the second game, with Geva Mentor making her first start of the series and skipper Natalie Metcalf recalled at wing attack.

Metcalf was influential as England took a four-goal lead into the second quarter.

But Jamaica, ranked fourth in the world and one place below the Vitality Roses, surged back for a slender 31-30 lead at the halfway stage.

England edged the final two quarters and Jamaica’s task was made harder by the suspension of wing defence Crystal Plummer for continuous obstruction.

Metcalf said: “I feel really emotional. To secure the series on home soil, I’m really proud.”