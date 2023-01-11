England netball make winning start to three-match series against Jamaica

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

England produced a stunning fourth-quarter display to beat Jamaica 73-52 in Manchester.

The Vitality Roses were trailing by three points at half-time following a bright start from the Commonwealth Games silver medallists, but Jess Thirlby’s side pulled back after the break.

The two sides will meet again at the Copper Box in London on Saturday and Sunday to complete a three-match series.

Jamaica dominated the opening quarter, with captain and goal shooter Jhaniele Fowler putting in an impressive display to give her side a six-point lead in the first quarter.

England began to creep back into the game in the second quarter, building up momentum and moving well, but Jamaica held firm to go into half-time with a 34-31 lead.

Some solid defence from centre Jade Clarke helped Jo Harten put the hosts in front after the break and a tightly-contested third quarter saw England edge ahead 49-47 going into the final stage of the game.

The Vitality Roses then stormed ahead in fourth quarter, reducing Jamaica to just five goals, as they secured a comprehensive victory.