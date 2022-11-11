Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Maro Itoje insists it is time for England to show what they are made of

Eddie Jones’ side lost to Argentina last week.

Duncan Bech
Friday 11 November 2022 18:00
Maro Itoje says England are ready to show their pride in the jersey against Japan (Steven Paston/PA)
Maro Itoje says England are ready to show their pride in the jersey against Japan (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Wire)

Maro Itoje has warned Japan to expect a furious backlash from a team determined to show the real England by rescuing their autumn on Saturday.

Argentina opened the campaign with only their second ever victory at Twickenham, a deserved 30-29 win exposing the hosts’ familiar shortcomings in attack and discipline.

Even allowing for their elevation to rugby’s top table, Japan should provide the weakest opposition of the month with Tests against New Zealand and South Africa completing the schedule.

With their backs to the walls, England are in familiar territory and Itoje insists it is time to show what they are made of using national pride as fuel.

“We need to break free and just go out there and be the players that we know we are,” said the Saracens forward, who will continue in the back row following his switch from lock.

Recommended

“The England response I’m expecting to see is a team full of energy, a team that’s physical, tough and ready to take the game, not waiting to see what happens.

“We don’t want to take a backward step, we want to go out there and take the game by the scruff of the neck.

“You never want to lose a game to have this type of response, but when you are in this position you have to go out there and show yourselves – more importantly, let alone anyone else – what the team is really about.

“Show each other what playing for England means to us and show each other how important this is in our lives. We definitely need to go out there and have that aggressive mindset to do the job.

“England are at our best when we are confrontational, aggressive, we play flat and fast and take the game to the opposition.

“Our forwards like to get their hands on the ball, our backs put us in the right areas and that is what we want to see on Saturday.”

England and Japan have played only two previous Tests with their most recent meeting taking place at Twickenham four years ago.

On that day Eddie Jones’ team were given a scare as they trailed 15-10 at half-time before rallying, but it was a performance that ended the Test careers of Alex Lozowski and Zach Mercer and meant four years in the international wilderness for Danny Care.

“Japan played really well in that game. We were a little cold and didn’t adapt to how they were playing as quickly as we’d have liked,” Itoje said.

“That game highlights to me that this is not a team to be taken lightly.

“If you look at their results in the last four or five years, they have taken some big scalps and they are a good team. If you take them lightly, they will punish you.

Recommended

“They are more expansive compared to other teams in the top 10 and they play a very different style of rugby.

“But we want to play our style of rugby. We’re not just going to go out there and throw the ball from side to side. We are going to play an England style of rugby.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in