Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man City treble winners arrive at England camp – Wednesday’s sporting social

Tributes poured in for John Hollins

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 14 June 2023 18:02
John Stones and Jack Grealish played in Istanbul (Martin Rickett/PA)
John Stones and Jack Grealish played in Istanbul (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 14.

Football

Man City’s five Champions League winners were all smiles on England duty.

Recommended

Tributes poured in for John Hollins.

Phil Foden was still celebrating.

Ruben Dias was back with Portugal.

Brighton welcomed their new arrivals.

John Terry enjoyed his holiday.

Back to where it all began for Antonio Conte.

Cricket

Stuart Broad geared up for the Ashes.

Darts

Recommended

Disappointment for Michael van Gerwen.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in