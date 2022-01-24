The sporting weekend in pictures

Liverpool keeping the title race alive and England’s narrow T20 victory over the West Indies lead the best images from the sporting weekend.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 24 January 2022 09:19
Chelsea’s Thiago Silva (centre right) scores (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

A controversial penalty helped Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1 and close the gap to nine points on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s side took advantage of City being held 1-1 at Southampton to inject fresh life into the title race, while Newcastle moved to within one point of safety thanks to a 1-0 win at Leeds.

Away from football, England beat West Indies by a single run in their second T20 in Barbados, despite Akeal Hosein smashing 28 from the final over, including three sixes off the last three balls.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Liverpool’s Fabinho celebrates scoring his side’s third goal of the game against Crystal Palace (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech (right) scores his side’s first goal against Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)
Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte scores his side’s first goal to level at 1-1 against Southampton (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)
Saracens’ Maro Itoje battles in a line out with London Irish’s Chunya Munga, during the EPCR Challenge Cup, Pool C match at the StoneX Stadium (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)
Thomas Pieters of Belgium reacts after winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
(AP)
Arsenal’s Tobin Heath celebrates her 92nd-minute equaliser against Manchester City (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)
Los Angeles Rams’ Matt Gay (8) kicks a 30-yard field goal to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (John Raoux/AP)
(AP)
Britain’s Dave Ryding celebrates winning an alpine ski, men’s World Cup slalom, in Kitzbuehel, Austria (Giovanni Auletta/AP)
(AP)

Hudson Swafford lifts the winner’s trophy at the end of the American Express in La Quinta, California (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
(AP)
Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a fourth straight AFC Championship game with a 42-36 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
(AP)

