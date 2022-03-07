The sporting weekend in pictures
England began their Women’s World Cup defence with a 12-run defeat to Australia.
Premier League leaders Manchester City thumped derby rivals Manchester United 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, with Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez each scoring twice.
That was a day on from Caroline Weir notching a brace as City claimed the Women’s League Cup with a 3-1 come-from-behind victory over Chelsea at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.
Neil Simpson secured Great Britain’s first gold at the Beijing Paralympics in the men’s Super-G vision-impaired class, and Menna Fitzpatrick claimed silver in the women’s event to become GB’s most successful Winter Paralympian with five medals.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.
