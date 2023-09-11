The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kyle Walker’s first international goal secured England a 1-1 draw in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine in Poland, while the rugby union men’s team opened their campaign at the World Cup in France by beating Argentina 27-10 after having Tom Curran sent off early on.

Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic triumphed at the US Open, and Mo Farah ended his glittering career with a fourth-placed finish at the Great North Run.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some top images from the weekend’s sporting action.