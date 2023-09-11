Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The sporting weekend in pictures

Here, the PA news agency looks at some top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 11 September 2023 05:00
Kyle Walker equalised for England in their 1-1 draw with Ukraine (Nick Potts/PA)
Kyle Walker equalised for England in their 1-1 draw with Ukraine (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Kyle Walker’s first international goal secured England a 1-1 draw in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine in Poland, while the rugby union men’s team opened their campaign at the World Cup in France by beating Argentina 27-10 after having Tom Curran sent off early on.

Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic triumphed at the US Open, and Mo Farah ended his glittering career with a fourth-placed finish at the Great North Run.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in