Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Emotional Craig Richards says semi-final loss was his last game as England boss

‘It will be someone else that takes the team forward,’ Richards said after the World Cup defeat to New Zealand.

Mark Staniforth
Monday 14 November 2022 22:40
England players console each other after defeat to New Zealand (Tim Goode/PA).
England players console each other after defeat to New Zealand (Tim Goode/PA).
(PA Wire)

Craig Richards broke down as he revealed he will leave his role as England coach with immediate effect in the wake of his side’s 20-6 women’s Rugby League World Cup semi-final defeat to New Zealand.

Richards, who took on the position following the 2017 tournament in Australia, watched two swift tries at the start of the second half sink his side and send the Kiwi Ferns through to Saturday’s final against Australia.

“It will be someone else that takes the team forward and makes those decisions – it won’t be me,” revealed an emotional Richards.

“I will support from afar, working with my club to make those players the best that they can be so that I can put them forward for club and country.

Recommended

One thing that won’t leave me is the passion I have for this England team. I am a really passionate England coach and I am really, really desperate for success.”

During Richards’ reign his side have clearly closed the gap on the southern hemisphere giants, with the New Zealanders having triumphed 52-4 in their equivalent semi-final meeting in Sydney in 2017.

Someone told me you've closed the gap really well, but it's not good enough. I've not tried to close the gap, I've tried to win a World Cup

Craig Richards

But for Richards that was scant consolation, having brought his squad into the tournament with the firm belief they were good enough to overcome their largely full-time opposition and win the tournament on home soil.

“When I got the job and someone sent over a video of the last World Cup, I thought, ‘Wow, what have I done?’ admitted Richards.

“One of my tasks was initially just to get close to them, but I’ll be honest, a year or two in and my attitude was, we’re not going to get close to them, we’re going to beat them.

“I thought we had a side to beat them and I thought we would do. Someone told me you’ve closed the gap really well, but it’s not good enough. I’ve not tried to close the gap, I’ve tried to win a World Cup.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in