New Zealand hold off England in thriller to win World Cup

Lydia Thompson was sent off for the Red Roses in the first half.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 12 November 2022 08:38
England were beaten in the final (Brett Phibbs/PA)
New Zealand retained the World Cup after snapping England’s 30-match unbeaten run in a thrilling final at Eden Park.

The Black Ferns ran out 34-31 winners despite trailing for most of the match against a Red Roses side who had to dig in for more than an hour with a player down after Lydia Thompson was sent off.

It was heartbreak for Simon Middleton’s team who threw everything at the tournament hosts, with Amy Cokayne helping herself to three tries.

