Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Natalie Metcalf focused on New Zealand after England’s netballers see off Uganda

There is history between the sides after the Kiwis knocked the Roses out of the World Cup at the semi-final stage in 2019.

Rebecca Johnson
Tuesday 02 August 2022 21:27
Comments
Natalie Metcalf (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Natalie Metcalf (Isaac Parkin/PA)
(PA Wire)

England netball captain Natalie Metcalf is raring to go against New Zealand after her side maintained their unbeaten start to the Commonwealth Games with a 56-35 win against Uganda.

The reigning Commonwealth champions now have four wins from four games and will take on the Kiwis in their final Pool B match after a tricky challenge against Uganda on Tuesday.

Although the score stood at 25-15 in England’s favour at half-time, the Roses benefitted from some fresh faces after the break and an impressive third-quarter performance saw them extend their lead to 40-24.

They then went on to wrap up the game comfortably, and Metcalf admitted rotation made a big impact.

She said: “For us it’s about being able to come out after half-time and hit our stride again, so credit to the coaches getting all 12 players on the court again and using the rotation.

Recommended

“In tournament netball I think you’ve got to be able to use your whole squad, so credit to the girls, I thought they really stuck in it and put out a good performance today.

“We want to keep building game-to-game. It’s tournament netball, anyone can beat anyone on their best day, so for us it’s really important that we treat every game with the same mindset, focus on one game at a time, focus on the process and try and enjoy it as well.

England made it four wins from four after beating Uganda on Tuesday (Isaac Parkin/PA)
(PA Wire)

“It’s already halfway through, it’s flying so fast! We’ve got to be able to enjoy it, embrace the moment, embrace the opportunity and make the most of it.”

England face world champions New Zealand on Thursday and there is history between the sides after the Kiwis knocked the Roses out of the World Cup at the semi-final stage in 2019 before going on to beat Australia in the final.

Metcalf added: “They are (New Zealand) the world champions, they are such a strong side and they have got so many rotations within their squad as well, so for us we’ll definitely have to have a look at their games and see how they are going in the tournament.

“I think it’s going to be a really tough game, but we’re definitely up for it.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in