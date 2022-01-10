FA Cup upsets and England’s spirited Sydney draw – sporting weekend in pictures

Cambridge United’s win over Newcastle leads the best pictures from the sporting weekend.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 10 January 2022 05:00
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta saw his side dumped out of the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest (Tim Goode/PA)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta saw his side dumped out of the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)

Arsenal and Newcastle were among the Premier League sides to crash out of the FA Cup in a thrilling weekend of third round ties.

The Gunners have won the competition a record 14 times but lost 1-0 at Championship side Nottingham Forest while Sky Bet League One side Cambridge won by the same score at struggling Newcastle.

Vanarama National League outfit Boreham Wood will also be in the fourth-round draw after a 2-0 home win over AFC Wimbledon.

Away from football, England salvaged a tiny bit of pride by battling to a draw in the fourth Ashes Test against Australia where world number one Novak Djokovic remained in an immigration detention centre as his lawyers commenced an appeal against the cancellation of his visa ahead of the Australian Open.

Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend in pictures.

Recommended

Cambridge United’s Joe Ironside (second right) celebrates scoring his side’s goal in the FA Cup win over Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)
Boreham Wood’s Adrian Clifton (left) and Tyrone Marsh celebrate after beating AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)
A young Nottingham Forest fan in the stands celebrates after Lewis Grabban (not pictured) scored their side’s winning goal against Arsenal in the FA Cup (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)
Liverpool’s Kaide Gordon became Liverpool’s youngest ever FA Cup scorer in victory over Shrewsbury (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)
Mark Williams pots the pink ball with a one-handed escape from a snooker to win a frame in his 6-4 victory over defending Masters champion Yan Bingtao (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
(PA Wire)
England’s James Anderson faces the last over from Australia’s Steve Smith during day five of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney (Jason O’Brien/PA)
(PA Wire)
Refugee advocates outside the Park Hotel in Melbourne where Novak Djokovic was detained as he awaited the outcome of an appeal against the decision by the Australian Border Force (ABF) to cancel the reigning Australian Open champion’s entry visa and deport him (Meg Hill/PA)
(PA Wire)
Australia’s Cameron Smith holds the champions trophy after the final round of the Tournament of Champions at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii (AP Photo/Matt York)
(AP)

Recommended

Leicester’s George Ford is tackled by Wasps’ Jimmy Gopperth during the Gallagher Premiership match at Coventry Building Society Arena (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) celebrates with fans after their win over the Houston Texans (Justin Rex/AP)
(AP)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in