FA Cup upsets and England’s spirited Sydney draw – sporting weekend in pictures

Arsenal and Newcastle were among the Premier League sides to crash out of the FA Cup in a thrilling weekend of third round ties.

The Gunners have won the competition a record 14 times but lost 1-0 at Championship side Nottingham Forest while Sky Bet League One side Cambridge won by the same score at struggling Newcastle.

Vanarama National League outfit Boreham Wood will also be in the fourth-round draw after a 2-0 home win over AFC Wimbledon.

Away from football, England salvaged a tiny bit of pride by battling to a draw in the fourth Ashes Test against Australia where world number one Novak Djokovic remained in an immigration detention centre as his lawyers commenced an appeal against the cancellation of his visa ahead of the Australian Open.

Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend in pictures.

Cambridge United’s Joe Ironside (second right) celebrates scoring his side’s goal in the FA Cup win over Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Boreham Wood’s Adrian Clifton (left) and Tyrone Marsh celebrate after beating AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

A young Nottingham Forest fan in the stands celebrates after Lewis Grabban (not pictured) scored their side’s winning goal against Arsenal in the FA Cup (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Liverpool’s Kaide Gordon became Liverpool’s youngest ever FA Cup scorer in victory over Shrewsbury (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Mark Williams pots the pink ball with a one-handed escape from a snooker to win a frame in his 6-4 victory over defending Masters champion Yan Bingtao (Kieran Cleeves/PA) (PA Wire)

England’s James Anderson faces the last over from Australia’s Steve Smith during day five of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney (Jason O’Brien/PA) (PA Wire)

Refugee advocates outside the Park Hotel in Melbourne where Novak Djokovic was detained as he awaited the outcome of an appeal against the decision by the Australian Border Force (ABF) to cancel the reigning Australian Open champion’s entry visa and deport him (Meg Hill/PA) (PA Wire)

Australia’s Cameron Smith holds the champions trophy after the final round of the Tournament of Champions at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii (AP Photo/Matt York) (AP)

Leicester’s George Ford is tackled by Wasps’ Jimmy Gopperth during the Gallagher Premiership match at Coventry Building Society Arena (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)