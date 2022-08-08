How England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland fared at Birmingham 2022

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Birmingham staged the XXII Commonwealth Games with the event being held on British soil for the third time this century after Manchester in 2002 and Glasgow eight years ago.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how the home nations fared this summer.

England

England gymnast Jake Jarman shows off his four gold medals won at Birmingham 2022 (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Gold: 57Silver: 66Bronze: 53Total: 176 (second on the medal table)Star: Jake Jarman (gymnastics)

Summary: England closed the gap on first-placed Australia in the medals table compared to four years ago, finishing second with 10 fewer golds and just two overall behind their southern-hemisphere rivals. Jake Jarman became the first men’s gymnast to win four gold medals at these Games and success was across the board with athletes in cycling, diving, 3×3 basketball, rhythmic gymnastics and triathlon among those to shine. Hockey gold was won by the women for the first time, the 4x100m relay squad came good on the track, and Olympic champion Adam Peaty produced headlines by both winning and losing in the pool.

Scotland

Gold: 13Silver: 11Bronze: 27Total: 51 (sixth on the medal table)Star: Eilish McColgan (athletics)

Summary: Scotland served up the oldest gold medallist in Commonwealth Games history when George Miller won the para-bowls mixed pairs title at the age of 75. Eilish McColgan matched her mother Liz’s 10,000m gold at the 1986 Games in Edinburgh for a first major title, while Laura Muir was a popular winner in the 1500m. Boxers Sam Hickey, Sean Lazzerini and Reese Lynch hit the gold trail in the ring, and Duncan Scott showed his class in the pool. It was Scotland’s most successful Commonwealth Games outside of Glasgow 2014.

Wales

Wales’ Olivia Breen shows her delight after winning Commonwealth Games gold on the track (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Gold: 8Silver: 6Bronze: 14Total: 28 (eighth on the medal table)Star: Olivia Breen (para athletics)

Summary: Wales fell short of their record 36-medal haul from the Gold Coast in 2018 and slipped below Scotland in the standings. But there were still plenty of golden moments with Olivia Breen’s excitement after her surprise win in the T37/T38 100m final lighting up the Alexander Stadium. Discus thrower Aled Sion Davies provided another para athletics gold and rhythmic gymnast Gemma Frizelle won the hoop event. Golds for Rosie Eccles and Ioan Croft, and six medals overall, made it Wales’ most successful squad boxing squad at the Games.

Northern Ireland

Gold: 7Silver: 7Bronze: 4Total: 18 (11th on the medal table)Star: Boxing team

Summary: Northern Ireland soared up the medal table, largely in part to their brilliant boxing squad. An 18-medal haul took them past their previous best of 15 at Edinburgh in 1986. Siblings Michaela and Aidan Walsh were part of an extraordinary gold rush in the ring, being joined on top of the podium by Dylan Eagleson, Amy Broadhurst and Jude Gallagher. Swimmer Bethany Firth won the women’s 200m freestyle S14, and lawn bowlers Sam Barkley, Adrian McKeown, Ian McClure and Martin McHugh triumphed in the men’s fours.